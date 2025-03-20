INFLARX Earnings Results: $IFRX Reports Quarterly Earnings

INFLARX ($IFRX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, beating estimates of -$0.26 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $0, missing estimates of $116,280 by $-116,280.
INFLARX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of INFLARX stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,370,035 shares (+205.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,383,986
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP removed 1,129,335 shares (-69.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,789,457
- IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC removed 704,987 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,741,317
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 634,045 shares (+1933.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,566,091
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 173,586 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $265,586
- OCONNOR, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS (LLC) removed 172,287 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $425,548
- UBS GROUP AG added 67,441 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,579
