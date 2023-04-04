US Markets
IFRX

InflaRx COVID injection gets US FDA's emergency-use authorization

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

April 04, 2023 — 04:14 pm EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds shares

April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday granted emergency-use authorization to Inflarx NV's IF0G.F monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hospitalized COVID patients when initiated within 48 hours of receiving artificial life support.

U.S.-listed shares of the German biopharmaceutical company rose almost 25% to $4.70 after the bell.

The injection known as Gohibic targets a part of the immune system that is thought to play a role in the inflammation that leads to COVID-19 disease progression.

The data supporting the authorization is based on a late-stage trial which showed that patients treated with Gohibic had a lower risk of death by day 28 and day 60 of treatment compared with a placebo.

Germany-based InflaRx is continuing discussions with the FDA related to the submission of an application for full approval of Gohibic in this COVID-19 indication.

The recommended dosage of Gohibic is 800 mg administered by intravenous infusion after dilution, given up to six times over the treatment period, the FDA said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IFRX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.