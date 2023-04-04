IFRX

InflaRx COVID injection gets US FDA's emergency-use authorization

April 04, 2023 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday granted emergency-use authorization to Inflarx NV's IF0G.F monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hospitalized COVID patients when initiated within 48 hours of receiving artificial life support.

