Applied Molecular Transport, a Phase 1 biotech developing novel oral therapies for inflammatory diseases, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The South San Francisco, CA-based company plans to raise $130 million by offering 10 million shares at a price range of $12 to $14. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Applied Molecular Transport would command a fully diluted market value of $448 million.



Applied Molecular Transport was founded in 2010 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AMTI. BofA Securities, Jefferies and SVB Leerink are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of June 1, 2020.



The article Inflammatory disease biotech Applied Molecular Transport sets terms for $130 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



