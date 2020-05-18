Applied Molecular Transport, a Phase 1 biotech developing novel oral therapies for inflammatory diseases, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Applied Molecular Transport's pipeline contains lead candidate AMT-101, an oral GI-selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b trial for ulcerative colitis (UC). The company plans to initiate Phase 2 trials of AMT-101 in UC and related inflammatory indications between 2020 and 2021.



The South San Francisco, CA-based company was founded in 2010 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AMTI. Applied Molecular Transport filed confidentially on February 13, 2020. BofA Securities, Jefferies, and SVB Leerink are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Inflammatory disease biotech Applied Molecular Transport files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



