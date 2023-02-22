INFL Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the INFL ETF (Symbol: INFL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.74, changing hands as low as $30.59 per share. INFL shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INFL's low point in its 52 week range is $27.0514 per share, with $34.8427 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.54.
