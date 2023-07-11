INFL Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for INFL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the INFL ETF (Symbol: INFL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.81, changing hands as high as $30.83 per share. INFL shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INFL's low point in its 52 week range is $27.0514 per share, with $33.4684 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.81.

