Infinity's IPI-549 Gets Fast Track Tag for Urothelial Cancer
Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI were up 12% yesterday after the FDA granted a Fast Track designation to the combo of IPI-549 plus Bristol Myers’ BMY Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of advanced urothelial cancer, a type of bladder cancer.
However, the stock has plunged 48.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s decrease of 30.3%.
The fast track tag from the FDA is designed to provide certain benefits for new drugs/vaccines and expedite its review time for the same that treats serious or life-threatening conditions and demonstrates the potential to address the unmet medical needs.
Notably, during the fourth quarter of 2019, the company initiated MARIO-275, an ongoing, global, randomized, controlled phase II study in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb, to evaluate IPI-549 in combination with the latter’s PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in platinum-refractory, I/O-naive patients with advanced urothelial cancer. Infinity is currently enrolling patients in the study. Completion of recruitment is expected in 2020 and data, by mid-2021.
We remind investors that Infinity is currently focused on developing its lead immuno-oncology candidate, IPI-549.
The company is evaluating IPI-549 as a monotherapy and in combination with Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo in a phase I/Ib study (MARIO-1) in about 200 patients afflicted with advanced solid tumors. The company completed enrolment in MARIO-1 during the fourth quarter. Additional findings from the study is expected later this year.
This apart, in September 2019, Infinity initiated a phase II MARIO-3 study in collaboration with Roche AG RHHBY evaluating IPI-549 in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) for the treatment of front-line triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). The above-mentioned study also includes a cohort evaluating IPI-549 in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin (bevacizumab) for front-line PDL1+ and PDL1- renal cell cancer (RCC) patients. Infinity plans to present the outcomes from the same later in 2020.
Meanwhile, Infinity in collaboration with Arcus Biosciences RCUS is conducting an early-stage study to evaluate IPI-549 in combination with AB298, the latter's dual adenosine receptor antagonist, and Doxil, a chemotherapy, for treating patients with advanced TNBC.
If successfully developed in any of the studies and approved by the concerned regulatory agencies, IPI-549 will offer a huge boost to Infinity in the days ahead.
Zacks Rank
Infinity currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.5% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
Roche Holding AG (RHHBY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Free Stock Analysis Report
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.