Infinity Updates On Study Of Eganelisib Combination In Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) provided an update from its MARIO-3 study of eganelisib in combination with atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel in front-line metastatic triple negative breast cancer or TNBC patients.

The company stated that the addition of eganelisib to standard of care therapy showed benefit in the one-year progression free survival rate in MARIO-3 regardless of PD-L1 status.

The company announced 52% increase in one-year progression free survival rate in ITT patient population compared to IMpassion130 benchmark.

According to the company, the data reinforced the positive two-year landmark overall survival data from MARIO-275 in 2L urothelial cancer, also regardless of PD-L1 status, and the encouraging PFS observed in checkpoint inhibitor refractory squamous cell cancer of the head and neck in MARIO-1 study, which all support the potential of eganelisib to improve long term outcomes for patients.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.