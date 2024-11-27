Infinity Mining Sees New Key Shareholder

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.
Infinity Mining Limited has announced that David Michael has become a substantial holder with a 7.11% voting power, through indirect interests held by St Barnabas Investments Pty Ltd and Payzone Pty Ltd. This acquisition reflects a strategic move in the evolving landscape of the company’s shareholder base.
