Infinity Mining Sees New Key Shareholder

Infinity Mining Limited has announced that David Michael has become a substantial holder with a 7.11% voting power, through indirect interests held by St Barnabas Investments Pty Ltd and Payzone Pty Ltd. This acquisition reflects a strategic move in the evolving landscape of the company’s shareholder base.

