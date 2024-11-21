Infinity Mining Sees Increase in Substantial Shareholder

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.

Infinity Mining Limited has announced that Jason Peterson has become a substantial holder, acquiring a 10.48% voting power in the company. This development is significant for investors as it indicates a notable increase in influence by a key shareholder. Such changes in substantial holdings can impact shareholder dynamics and potentially influence the company’s future direction.

