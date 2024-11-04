Infinity Mining Secures New Gold and Copper Projects

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.

Infinity Mining Limited has executed formal agreements for the acquisition of promising gold and copper projects in New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania following shareholder approval and a successful A$2 million placement. This strategic move aligns with Infinity’s growing focus on lithium exploration in its Pilbara tenements, potentially enhancing its market position in valuable minerals. The company’s latest developments are set to attract attention from investors keen on the evolving opportunities in the mining sector.

