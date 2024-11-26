Infinity Mining Limited Gains New Substantial Holder

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Infinity Mining Limited has announced that Phillip Hall has become a substantial holder with a 7% voting power through his acquisition of 24 million ordinary shares. This move demonstrates a significant interest in the company’s direction and could potentially affect shareholder dynamics. Investors may want to keep an eye on Infinity Mining as this development unfolds.

For further insights into AU:IMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.