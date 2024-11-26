Infinity Mining Limited Gains New Substantial Holder

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.
Infinity Mining Limited has announced that Phillip Hall has become a substantial holder with a 7% voting power through his acquisition of 24 million ordinary shares. This move demonstrates a significant interest in the company’s direction and could potentially affect shareholder dynamics. Investors may want to keep an eye on Infinity Mining as this development unfolds.
