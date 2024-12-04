Infinity Mining Expands Exploration in NSW with New Tenement

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Infinity Mining Limited has expanded its copper-gold exploration portfolio in New South Wales with the acquisition of the Achilles Project, situated in the promising Achilles Shear Zone. This addition strengthens Infinity’s presence in a region known for its rich metal deposits and positions the company to accelerate its exploration efforts. The new project complements Infinity’s existing granted exploration licenses, enhancing its strategic exploration endeavors in the area.

For further insights into AU:IMI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.