Infinity Mining Expands Exploration in NSW with New Tenement

December 04, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.

Infinity Mining Limited has expanded its copper-gold exploration portfolio in New South Wales with the acquisition of the Achilles Project, situated in the promising Achilles Shear Zone. This addition strengthens Infinity’s presence in a region known for its rich metal deposits and positions the company to accelerate its exploration efforts. The new project complements Infinity’s existing granted exploration licenses, enhancing its strategic exploration endeavors in the area.

