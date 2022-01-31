Infinity Logistics to acquire Glencore's warehousing operation for $177 mln

Pratima Desai Reuters
Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures said on Monday in a regulatory statement it would acquire Glencore's warehousing and logistics business Access World for $176.7 million.

Infinity Logistics is engaged in the provision of integrated freight forwarding services, logistics centers and related services and railroad transportation services.

