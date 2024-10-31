News & Insights

Infinity Lithium Reports Cash Outflow Amidst Low Activity

October 31, 2024 — 03:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (AU:INF) has released an update.

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited reported a net cash outflow in its latest quarter, with operating activities resulting in a $177,000 deficit despite receiving government grants and interest income. The company saw minimal investment activity, leading to a total cash decrease of $266,000 for the period. Investors may want to monitor Infinity Lithium’s cash management strategies and upcoming financial moves.

