Infinity Lithium Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

November 14, 2024 — 04:15 am EST

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (AU:INF) has released an update.

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, with significant support for key proposals like the re-election of a director and approval of a 10% placement capacity. The company is focused on developing a major lithium project in Spain, which aims to bolster the EU’s lithium-ion battery supply chain for electric vehicles.

