Infinity Lithium Advances San José Project

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited has announced the successful progression to the next phase of the permitting process for their San José Lithium Project, following a positive assessment by the Regional Government’s Department of Mines. The viability of the lithium deposit has been confirmed, and the company is preparing to submit detailed project documentation for further review. This development marks a significant step towards the exploitation of the lithium resource, which is expected to have a substantial impact on the region’s future.

