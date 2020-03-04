Infinity (INFI) Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, IPI-549 in Focus

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI incurred a loss of 20 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2019, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents.

Also, the company did not recognize any revenues during the quarter.

Shares of Infinity have slumped 32.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 12.3%.

The company has not provided any numbers for the fourth quarter of 2019.

2019 Results

The company posted a loss of 83 cents per share in 2019, wider than a loss of 20 cents in 2018. The loss was, however, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 81 cents.

Research and development expenses escalated 36.9% year over year to $27.1 million in 2019, mainly due to increased clinical and development activities for IPI-549.

General and administrative expenses rose 0.7% to $14.3 million in 2019.

As of Dec 31, 2019, Infinity had total cash and cash equivalents of $42.4 million compared with $58.6 million as of Dec 31, 2018. The company expects its existing cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities, including the $20 million received from BVF in January 2020, to be adequate to satisfy its capital needs till the second half of 2021.

Pipeline Update

During the fourth quarter, the companyinitiated MARIO-275, an ongoing, global, randomized, controlled phase 2 study in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY, to evaluate IPI-549 in combination with Opdivo in platinum-refractory, I/O-naive patients with advanced urothelial cancer. Completion of enrollment is expected in 2020 and data, by mid-2021.

In September 2019, the company initiated a phase II MARIO-3 study in collaboration with Roche AG RHHBY evaluating IPI-549 in combination with Tecentriq and Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) for the treatment of front-line triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). The above-mentioned study also includes a cohort evaluating IPI-549 in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin (bevacizumab) for front-line PDL1+ and PDL1- renal cell cancer (RCC) patients. Infinity plans to present data from the study in 2020.

The company completed enrollment in MARIO-1, an ongoing phase I/Ib study of IPI-549 as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors. Additional data are expected this year.

Meanwhile, the company in collaboration with Arcus Biosciences RCUS is conducting a phase I study to evaluate IPI-549 in combination with AB298, Arcus' dual adenosine receptor antagonist, and Doxil, a chemotherapy, for treating patients with advanced TNBC. Enrollment in the expansion cohort of up to 40 patients is ongoing.

2020 Outlook

The company expects 2020 net loss in the range of $40-$50 million.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank

Infinity currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%. This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.