Infinity (INFI) Provides Data on Eganelisib in Urothelial Cancer

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI provided an update on a placebo-controlled phase II study, MARIO-275, evaluating the benefit of adding eganelisib to Bristol Myers Squibb’s BMY Opdivo (nivolumab) in platinum-refractory, I/O-naive patients with advanced, metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) over Opdivo monotherapy, which is approved in this setting.

Shares of the company have surged 92.5% against the industry’s decline of 3.8%.

Infinity completed the evaluation of the 49 patients enrolled in the study with encouraging safety, response rate and progression free survival (PFS) data, including patients with low levels of PD-L1 expression. Based on the encouraging data, the company is planning a new registration-enabling study in advanced urothelial cancer, leveraging encouraging data from MARIO-275,and will not restart enrollment in the study. The combination was well tolerated at the 30 mg dose of eganelisib and provided patient benefit relative to the placebo controlled arm on important response rate and progression free survival measures.

The company is conducting another study — MARIO-3. It is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients that is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Roche’s RHHBY Tecentriq and Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Abraxane in front-line triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). The study is also evaluating the candidate in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin in front-line Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC).

Progression-free survival and updated overall response rate data for TNBC study will be presented in the first half and second half of 2021. RCC data will be presented in the first half of 2022.

Infinity ended 2020 with about $34.1 million in cash and investments.

Zacks Rank & a Stock to Consider

Infinity currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A better-ranked stock in the healthcare sector includes Alkermes Plc. (ALKS), carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Alkermes’ earnings per share estimates have increased from 48 cents to 52 cents for 2021 over the past 60 days. Shares of the company have increased 2% in the past one year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.