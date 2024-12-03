Infinity Development Sets Date for Annual Results Meeting

Infinity Development Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:0640) has released an update.

Infinity Development Holdings Co. Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on December 13, 2024, to discuss and approve the company’s annual results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of a potential final dividend and other business matters. This announcement may interest investors and market watchers curious about the company’s financial performance and future prospects.

