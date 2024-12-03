News & Insights

Stocks

Infinity Development Sets Date for Annual Results Meeting

December 03, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Infinity Development Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:0640) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Infinity Development Holdings Co. Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on December 13, 2024, to discuss and approve the company’s annual results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of a potential final dividend and other business matters. This announcement may interest investors and market watchers curious about the company’s financial performance and future prospects.

For further insights into HK:0640 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.