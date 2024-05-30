News & Insights

Infinitii AI Celebrates Record Software Sales

May 30, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Carl Data Solutions (TSE:IAI) has released an update.

Infinitii AI has achieved record-breaking software sales, leading to an 18% revenue increase in F2024-Q3 compared to the previous quarter. The company’s strategic partnerships and expansion into new markets, including a fintech vertical, have contributed to this growth and a significant 46% reduction in quarterly losses. These results underscore Infinitii AI’s expanding footprint in Smart City and Smart Industry infrastructure solutions.

