Infinitii AI Celebrates Record Software Sales

Infinitii AI has achieved record-breaking software sales, leading to an 18% revenue increase in F2024-Q3 compared to the previous quarter. The company’s strategic partnerships and expansion into new markets, including a fintech vertical, have contributed to this growth and a significant 46% reduction in quarterly losses. These results underscore Infinitii AI’s expanding footprint in Smart City and Smart Industry infrastructure solutions.

