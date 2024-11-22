News & Insights

Infinitii ai Boosts Sales and Expands U.S. Presence

November 22, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

infinitii ai (TSE:IAI) has released an update.

Infinitii ai has achieved a 17% increase in sales in FY2024 through strategic partnerships and is now expanding its market presence in the U.S. by acquiring new customers across various American cities. The company also reported a remarkable 96% customer renewal rate, reflecting robust performance in the Software as a Service sector.

