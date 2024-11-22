Infinitii ai Boosts Sales and Expands U.S. Presence

infinitii ai (TSE:IAI) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Infinitii ai has achieved a 17% increase in sales in FY2024 through strategic partnerships and is now expanding its market presence in the U.S. by acquiring new customers across various American cities. The company also reported a remarkable 96% customer renewal rate, reflecting robust performance in the Software as a Service sector.
For further insights into TSE:IAI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.