Infinitii ai Boosts Sales and Expands U.S. Presence

infinitii ai (TSE:IAI) has released an update.

Infinitii ai has achieved a 17% increase in sales in FY2024 through strategic partnerships and is now expanding its market presence in the U.S. by acquiring new customers across various American cities. The company also reported a remarkable 96% customer renewal rate, reflecting robust performance in the Software as a Service sector.

