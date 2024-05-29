News & Insights

Infinities Tech Expands Global Reach with SNK Game

May 29, 2024 — 05:13 am EDT

Infinities Technology International (Cayman) Holding Limited (HK:1961) has released an update.

Infinities Technology International (Cayman) Holding Limited has recently announced an exclusive agreement to distribute ‘SNK: All-Star Brawl’ across 47 countries in Europe, America, and Japan. The game, developed by CMGE and licensed by the renowned SNK, is set for an overseas launch on June 1, 2024, following its successful debut in China. This strategic move aims to diversify the company’s global presence and enhance its brand value in the international gaming market.

