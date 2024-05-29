Infinities Tech Expands Global Reach with SNK Game

Infinities Technology International (Cayman) Holding Limited (HK:1961) has released an update.

Infinities Technology International (Cayman) Holding Limited has recently announced an exclusive agreement to distribute ‘SNK: All-Star Brawl’ across 47 countries in Europe, America, and Japan. The game, developed by CMGE and licensed by the renowned SNK, is set for an overseas launch on June 1, 2024, following its successful debut in China. This strategic move aims to diversify the company’s global presence and enhance its brand value in the international gaming market.

For further insights into HK:1961 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.