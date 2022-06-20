Commodities

Infinited Fiber to convert Stora Enso paper mill to recycle cotton

Contributor
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Finnish textile technology company Infinited Fiber will invest 400 million euros ($421 million) to repurpose a former paper mill into a new factory to convert used cotton into recycled fabric fibre, the company said on Monday.

HELSINKI, June 20 (Reuters) - Finnish textile technology company Infinited Fiber will invest 400 million euros ($421 million) to repurpose a former paper mill into a new factory to convert used cotton into recycled fabric fibre, the company said on Monday.

The site will be rented from forestry group Stora Enso STERV.HE on a long-term lease and is slated for startup in 2025.

It is expected to produce 30,000 tonnes of recycled fabric fibre a year, enough to make 100 million t-shirts, Infinited Fibre added.

Large fashion groups such as H&M HMb.ST, Patagonia, Bestseller and Zara owner Inditex ITX.MX have committed to use the plant's recycled fibre, it added.

($1 = 0.9499 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by David Goodman)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Banking

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular