Infinited Fiber to convert Stora Enso paper mill to recycle cotton

HELSINKI, June 20 (Reuters) - Finnish textile technology company Infinited Fiber will invest 400 million euros ($421 million) to repurpose a former paper mill into a new factory to convert used cotton into recycled fabric fibre, the company said on Monday.

The site will be rented from forestry group Stora Enso STERV.HE on a long-term lease and is slated for startup in 2025.

It is expected to produce 30,000 tonnes of recycled fabric fibre a year, enough to make 100 million t-shirts, Infinited Fibre added.

Large fashion groups such as H&M HMb.ST, Patagonia, Bestseller and Zara owner Inditex ITX.MX have committed to use the plant's recycled fibre, it added.

($1 = 0.9499 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by David Goodman)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.