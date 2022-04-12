Infinite Realty To Acquire ReKTGlobal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Infinite Realty, Inc. announced a definitive merger agreement to acquire esports and entertainment conglomerate ReKTGlobal, Inc., in a $470 million all-stock deal, for a combined post-close valuation of $2.47 billion. ReKTGlobal is a digital entertainment organization. Infinite Reality will integrate ReKT's four key business divisions, which include esports franchises, marketing and partnership services, talent management, and technology products.

Infinite Reality CEO John Acunto said: "The synergies across our combined business units from content creation to Web3 entertainment to APIs and more are awe inspiring. We look forward to working with ReKTGlobal's senior leadership to integrate our valuable combined assets and accelerate Infinite Reality's growth."

Infinite Reality previously entered into a definitive merger agreement with Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) and secured a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with Yorkville Advisors Global, LP for up to $200 million upon completion of the merger with Universal Security Instruments.

