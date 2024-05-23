Infinico Metals Adjusts Offering Price Amid Market Shift

Burin Gold Corp. (TSE:INFM) has released an update.

Infinico Metals Corp. has adjusted the offering price of its non-brokered charity flow-through units to $0.138 in response to the current market conditions, with the closing of the offering expected around June 14, 2024, pending regulatory approval. The company specializes in exploring critical metals in Québec and holds options on several promising projects. The adjustment to the offering price remains the only change to the terms of the offering.

