Infini Resources Shows Promise at Uranium Site

May 27, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Infini Resources Ltd. (AU:I88) has released an update.

Infini Resources Ltd. has announced the completion of its maiden fieldwork at the Portland Creek Uranium Project, where high levels of uranium mineralization were indicated by spectrometer readings. A range of data, including 168 soil and bio-geochemical samples and 1831 spectrometer readings, was collected to refine exploration targeting. These promising findings have set the stage for further exploration and the anticipated rush order assay results.

