Infini Resources Poised for Growth in Energy Metals

Infini Resources Ltd. (AU:I88) has released an update.
Infini Resources Ltd has had a successful year after listing on the Australian Securities Exchange, with significant progress at its Portland Creek Uranium Project in Canada. As the uranium market experiences a resurgence, Infini is poised to benefit from rising demand and prices, positioning itself as a key player in the energy metals sector. The company’s strategic focus and local partnerships are expected to drive continued growth and shareholder value in 2025.
