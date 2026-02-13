Infini Capital Dumps 33,000 BIDU Shares for $4.4 Million

Key Points

Sold 33,399 shares of Baidu; estimated transaction value of $4.40 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end Baidu stake value decreased by $4.40 million, reflecting the full liquidation of the position.

Represents a 35.58% change in fund’s 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Previously, Baidu comprised 4.3% of the fund’s AUM.

10 stocks we like better than Baidu ›

On February 13, 2026, Infini Capital Management Ltd reported selling out its entire Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) position.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Infini Capital Management Ltd fully exited its Baidu position, selling 33,399 shares. The estimated transaction value was $4.40 million, calculated using the average price over the quarter. The quarter-end value of the Baidu stake decreased by $4.40 million, reflecting the full liquidation of the position.

What else to know

Infini Capital Management Ltd sold out its Baidu holdings, which now represent 0% of its reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:VNET: $12.09 million (97.7% of AUM) NYSE: CHA: $279,000 (2.3% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, Baidu shares were priced at $138.38, up 48.3% over one year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 35.35 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/12/26) $138.38 Market Capitalization $46.93 billion Revenue (TTM) $18.15 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.23 billion

Company snapshot

Provides online marketing, cloud services, AI-driven products, and digital entertainment through platforms such as Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Generates revenue primarily from search-based and feed-based advertising, cloud computing, and subscription-based video content.

Targets businesses seeking digital marketing and cloud solutions, as well as consumers of online video and entertainment in China.

Baidu, Inc. operates at scale as a leading provider of internet-based services in China, with a diversified portfolio spanning online marketing, cloud computing, and digital media. The company leverages artificial intelligence and proprietary platforms to drive user engagement and monetization. Its dual focus on enterprise solutions and consumer entertainment positions it competitively within the Chinese digital economy.

What this transaction means for investors

Infini Capital closed out its entire stake in Baidu, leaving its fund with just two holdings. The fund sold the company, often called the “Google of China,” amid a considerable gain in the stock price over the last year.

The report did not offer an explanation closed out its Baidu position. However, the financials could have been a factor as an impairment charge of $2.2 billion led to the loss of nearly $1.6 billion during the quarter. Also, an 18% yearly drop in advertising revenue in the third quarter of 2025 likely contributed to the negative sentiment.

Moreover, Infini may have become frustrated with Baidu stock. The tech stock has traded in a range since experiencing a massive sell-off in 2021. Moreover, the fund had 180,360 Baidu shares at the end of 2024. In each quarter of 2025, it had reduced its Baidu position until finally closing it out in Q4.

Additionally, investors should note that Infini sold nine of the fund’s 11 holdings in Q4, including Baidu. Thus, other factors related to the fund itself may have also prompted the fund to close its Baidu position.

Should you buy stock in Baidu right now?

Before you buy stock in Baidu, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Baidu wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Baidu. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.