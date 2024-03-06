News & Insights

Infinera Reports Preliminary Q4 Earnings Lesser Than View

March 06, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Infinera Corp. (INFN), Wednesday announced its preliminary earnings report for the fourth quarter.

The company expect earnings ranging from $0.02 loss per share to $0.04 profit per share, whereas analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect profit of $0.09 per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company projects profit between $0.07 and $0.13 per share.

Revenue is expected to be between $435 million to $452 million.

Looking ahead, Infinera expects a loss of $0.17 to $0.25 a share, and revenue of $320 million to $350 million for the next quarter.

