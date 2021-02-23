Markets
Infinera Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Infinera Corp (INFN) reported fourth-quarter loss of $9.9 million or $0.05 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $66.6 million or $0.37 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $26.3 million or $0.13 per share, up from last year's $6.4 million or $0.03 per share.

Revenues for the quarter dropped to $353.5 million from $384.6 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.02 per share and revenues of $356.79 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects adjusted revenues of $330 million, plus or minus $10 million. Analysts currently expect revenues of $332.15 million.

