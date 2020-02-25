Infinera Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Infinera Corp. (INFN) reported that its GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter narrowed to $66.6 million or $0.37 per share, from $133.5 million or $0.76 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $6.4 million or $0.03 per share, compared to net loss of $44.3 million or $0.25 per share last year.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $384.6 million up from $332.1 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP revenue for the quarter rose to $386.5 million from $336.6 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.02 per share and revenues of $365.68 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first-quarter, the company expects GAAP loss per share to be $0.38 plus or minus $0.03. Non-GAAP loss per share is expected to be $0.18 plus or minus $0.03. Analysts project first-quarter loss of $0.09 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.