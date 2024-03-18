Infinera (INFN) to Upgrade NBN's Optical Network in Australia

Infinera INFN recently announced that its GX Series platform and ICE-X intelligent coherent pluggables are set to upgrade NBN Co's optical network across Australia. This solution, covering metro, regional and long-distance transport, will boost NBN's network capacity and improve high-speed service delivery to its wholesale customers.

Deployed across NBN's 60,000-kilometer fiber optic transport network, the Infinera GX and ICE-X solution will increase network capacity, enhance traffic aggregation and result in substantial savings in power.

Infinera’s GX Series platform has been selected by multiple entities. Orange Group deployed the platform for its AMITIE Subsea Cable in January 2024. Louisiana State selected and deployed the technology in January 2023 to improve its advanced research and education network.

Similarly, the company's Ice solution has been adopted by many clients like Allo Technology for nationwide networking in Malaysia. INFN also partnered with Sumitomo Electric First and Corning to enhance the ICE-X platform.

Infinera provides its services to a wide range of clients, encompassing both fixed and mobile network operators, such as telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers, cable companies, wholesale carriers, research and educational organizations, large corporations, utilities and government agencies. This diverse clientele contributes to the stability of INFN's business.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the GX Systems portfolio showed robust performance, securing several significant design contracts with tier 1 companies in the global services sector. However, the company anticipates a slow start in the first quarter of 2024, much like other companies in the industry.

Currently, Infinera carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of INFN have plunged 39% in the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are BlackLine BL, Adobe ADBE and Dell Technologies DELL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at 47 cents per share for the past 90 days. Shares of BL have gained 8.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Adobe’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised by 12 cents northward to $4.38 per share in the past 90 days. Shares of ADBE have rallied 72.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL’s first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised downward by 5 cents to $1.35 per share in the past seven days. Shares of DELL have skyrocketed 192.9% in the past year.

