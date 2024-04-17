Infinera (INFN) Price Target Increased by 12.01% to 7.41

The average one-year price target for Infinera (NasdaqGS:INFN) has been revised to 7.41 / share. This is an increase of 12.01% from the prior estimate of 6.62 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.40% from the latest reported closing price of 4.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Infinera. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INFN is 0.12%, a decrease of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 251,315K shares. The put/call ratio of INFN is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 25,175K shares representing 10.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 18,767K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,272K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFN by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 15,018K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,909K shares, representing an increase of 7.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INFN by 5.08% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 10,542K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,607K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFN by 18.13% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 9,326K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,879K shares, representing a decrease of 27.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INFN by 20.49% over the last quarter.

Infinera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications.

