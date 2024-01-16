Infinera (INFN) & Orange to Upgrade AMITIE With ICE6 Solution

Infinera INFN announced that it collaborated with Orange to upgrade the AMITIE subsea cable with INFN’s GX Series-based ICE6 coherent solution. The AMITIE cable is a trans-Atlantic submarine cable that connects the United States, France and the U.K. through the landing stations located in Massachusetts, Le Porge and Bude, respectively.

Beside Orange, the 6,783-km AMITIE cable is operated by Meta Platforms META, Microsoft MSFT, Aqua Comms and Vodafone. While Orange is the landing party for Le Porge Cable Landing Station in France, Meta and Vodafone are the landing partners for Lynn Landing Station in the United States and Bude Landing Station in the U.K., respectively.

Meta also claims more than 80% of AMITIE’s ownership, whereas Microsoft has been granted the cable landing license by the Federal Communication Commission.

Infinera Corporation Price and Consensus

Infinera Corporation price-consensus-chart | Infinera Corporation Quote

Orange will use Infinera’s GX Series-based ICE6 coherent solution to offer 400 Gigabit Ethernetservices from the United States to France. This deployment not only enhances efficiency but also lowers Orange's energy costs and reduces its carbon footprint.

The ICE6 optical engine uses the capacity of two programmable wavelengths at 800 Gb/s to provide a combined 1.6 Tb/s speed. Technologies like 7-nm Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor process node, digital signal processor and PIC solution are integrated into this optical engine.

With ICE6, the network operators can achieve 800G single-wavelength capabilities over 1000+ kilometers in commercial networks. The solution offers maximum data transmission over large distances with the lowest cost and power per bit.

Infinera’s growth is driven by robust design wins and a steady influx of orders from its customers. The momentum across its portfolio constitutes significant global deal victories, securing partnerships with tier-1 service providers in Europe, various subsea consortiums and major hyperscalers based in the United States.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Infinera and Microsoft carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each, and Meta Platforms has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of INFN have plunged 32.1% in the past year. Shares of MSFT and META have returned 62.4 and 173.4, respectively, in the past year.

Stock to Consider

A better-ranked stock from the broader technology sector is BlackLine BL, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BlackLine’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised by a penny northward to 55 cents per share in the past 30 days. Shares of BL have lost 18.5% in the past year.

