Infinera downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded Infinera (INFN) to Neutral from Buy with an unchanged price target of $6.65. The firm cites valuation for the downgrade with the shares surpassing the price target The company is in the process of being acquired by Nokia (NOK) for $6.65 per share, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

