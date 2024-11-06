Infinera downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded Infinera (INFN) to Neutral from Buy with an unchanged price target of $6.65. The firm cites valuation for the downgrade with the shares surpassing the price target The company is in the process of being acquired by Nokia (NOK) for $6.65 per share, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on INFN:
- Infinera reports Q3 EPS 0c, consensus 7c
- Is INFN a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Infinera options imply 1.6% move in share price post-earnings
- Infinera to receive up to $93M in direct CHIPS Act funding
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.