Infinera Corporation Reports Strong Year-End Results with Increased Bookings, Revenue Growth, and Acquisition Agreement with Nokia

Infinera reports record FY'24 revenue, positive booking growth, and a pending acquisition by Nokia. Net losses persist.

Quiver AI Summary

Infinera Corporation reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2024, showing year-over-year growth in both bookings and backlog, with a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.1 for FY'24 and 1.3 for Q4'24. The company achieved record revenue from webscalers, surpassing 50% of total revenue, and secured significant design wins, particularly in its GX systems portfolio. Notably, Infinera launched the ICE-D product to capture the intra-data center market driven by AI needs and received funding under the CHIPS & Science Act, potentially exceeding $200 million in federal incentives. The company also announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Nokia, with the transaction expected to close around February 28, 2025. Despite a net loss for the year and an operating margin of -5.9%, CEO David Heard expressed optimism about future growth fueled by increased optical spending and AI-driven demand.

Potential Positives

Year-over-year growth in bookings and backlog, demonstrating improved market demand and client engagement.

Record revenue exposure with webscalers, comprising over 50% of FY'24 revenue, highlighting strong positioning in a key market segment.

Secured significant funding under the CHIPS & Science Act with the potential for over $200 million in federal incentives, enhancing financial stability.

Announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Nokia, positioning the company for greater scale and strategic advantages in the marketplace.

Potential Negatives

Significant increase in net loss for the quarter and fiscal year, reaching $(26.3) million and $(150.3) million respectively, compared to a net income of $12.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP operating margin for the quarter remained at 0.0%, showing no operational profit, and a substantial decline for the year at (5.9%), down from (0.3%) in 2023.

Announcement of a definitive agreement to be acquired by Nokia may indicate uncertainties regarding Infinera's independent operational stability and future viability as a standalone entity.

FAQ

What were Infinera's key financial highlights for FY'24?

Infinera reported year-over-year growth in bookings, a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1x, and record revenue exposure to webscalers.

When is Infinera's acquisition by Nokia expected to be completed?

The acquisition of Infinera by Nokia is anticipated to be completed on or about February 28, 2025.

How did Infinera perform in Q4'24 compared to previous quarters?

In Q4'24, Infinera grew bookings by over 50% sequentially and 20% compared to Q4'23.

What strategic initiatives did Infinera implement for FY'24?

Infinera launched ICE-D targeting intra-data center opportunities and secured significant awards for 400G and 800G pluggables.

What funding did Infinera secure under the CHIPS & Science Act?

Infinera secured potential federal incentives of over $200 million under the CHIPS & Science Act, along with state and local incentives.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INFN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $INFN stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





FY’24 Highlights:









Year-over-year growth in bookings and backlog; book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.1x for FY'24 and 1.3x for Q4'24



Year-over-year growth in bookings and backlog; book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.1x for FY'24 and 1.3x for Q4'24



Record revenue with webscalers - total revenue exposure (direct and indirect) greater than 50% of FY'24 revenue



Record revenue with webscalers - total revenue exposure (direct and indirect) greater than 50% of FY'24 revenue



Significant design wins across the GX systems portfolio with webscalers and Tier 1 Communications Service Providers (CSPs)



Significant design wins across the GX systems portfolio with webscalers and Tier 1 Communications Service Providers (CSPs)



Substantial awards for ICE-X 400G and 800G pluggables from webscalers and Tier 1 CSPs



Substantial awards for ICE-X 400G and 800G pluggables from webscalers and Tier 1 CSPs



Launched ICE-D to address the projected multi-billion dollar intra-data center opportunity driven by AI workloads



Launched ICE-D to address the projected multi-billion dollar intra-data center opportunity driven by AI workloads



Secured CHIPS & Science Act funding with the potential for greater than $200 million in total federal incentives, in addition to potential state and local incentives



Secured CHIPS & Science Act funding with the potential for greater than $200 million in total federal incentives, in addition to potential state and local incentives



Announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Nokia (acquisition anticipated to be completed on or about February 28, 2025)











SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) has released financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2024. This press release is also published on Infinera’s Investor Relations website.





GAAP revenue for the quarter was $414.4 million compared to $354.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $453.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 38.0% compared to 39.8% in the third quarter of 2024 and 38.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 0.0% compared to (3.1)% in the third quarter of 2024 and 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023.





GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(26.3) million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(14.3) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, and net income of $12.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 38.4% compared to 40.4% in the third quarter of 2024 and 39.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 5.4% compared to 3.5% in the third quarter of 2024 and 7.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $8.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, and $28.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.





GAAP revenue for the year was $1,418.4 million compared to $1,614.1 million in 2023. GAAP gross margin for the year was 38.4% compared to 38.6% in 2023. GAAP operating margin for the year was (5.9)% compared to (0.3)% in 2023. GAAP net loss for the year was $(150.3) million, or $(0.64) per diluted share, compared to $(25.2) million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, in 2023.





Non-GAAP gross margin for the year was 39.0% compared to 39.9% in 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin for the year was 0.3% compared to 5.4% in 2023. Non-GAAP net loss for the year was $(43.8) million, or $(0.19) per diluted share, compared to net income of $53.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in 2023.





A further explanation of the use of non-GAAP financial information and a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found at the end of this press release.





Infinera CEO, David Heard, said “We exited 2024 with significant momentum in our business, growing Q4'24 bookings sequentially by more than 50% and by approximately 20% compared to Q4'23. The growth in bookings and substantial increase in backlog in 2024, when combined with our strategic wins, position us well in 2025 and beyond for the next wave of optical spend fueled by relentless bandwidth growth, increased fiber deployments, and AI-driven data-center builds.”





“Looking ahead, I remain excited about our pending merger with Nokia, as we prepare to join forces with a recognized industry leader. With greater scale and deeper resources together, we intend to set the pace of innovation as optics take on an increasingly critical role in the era of AI,” continued Mr. Heard.







Pending Merger with Nokia







On June 27, 2024, Infinera, Nokia Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Finland (“Nokia”) (NYSE: NOK) and Neptune of America Corporation, a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Nokia (“Merger Sub”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as it may be amended, modified or waived from time to time, the “Merger Agreement”) that provides for Merger Sub to merge with and into Infinera (the “Merger”), with Infinera surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nokia. On February 18, 2025, Infinera issued a press release announcing that the Merger is anticipated to be completed on or about February 28, 2025, which date remains subject to the satisfaction of remaining closing conditions.





In light of the proposed transaction with Nokia, and as is customary during the pendency of an acquisition, Infinera will not be providing financial guidance during the pendency of the acquisition.







Fourth





Quarter





2024





Investor Slides to be Made Available Online







Investor slides reviewing Infinera's fourth quarter of 2024 financial results will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a Current Report on Form 8-K and published on Infinera's Investor Relations website at investors.infinera.com.





Contacts:





Media:





Anna Vue





Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157





avue@infinera.com





Investors:





Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations





Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489





apassi@infinera.com







About Infinera







Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.





Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Infinera's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Infinera's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the amount Infinera could receive in direct government funding and tax incentives; statements about Infinera’s strategic positioning in 2025 and beyond; and statements related to the Merger, including the timing of completion of the Merger and the future performance and benefits of the combined business.





These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and information available to Infinera as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of actual or future performance; actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied due to risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that could cause Infinera’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include statements related to the Merger, including whether the Merger may not be completed or completion may be delayed, and if the Merger Agreement is terminated, there may be a required payment of a significant termination fee by either party; the receipt of necessary approvals to complete the Merger; the possibility that due to the Merger, and uncertainty regarding the Merger, Infinera’s customers, suppliers or strategic partners may delay or defer entering into contracts or making other decisions concerning Infinera; the significance and timing of costs related to the Merger; the impact on us of litigation or other stockholder action related to the Merger; the effects on us and our stockholders if the Merger is not completed; demand growth for additional network capacity and the level and timing of customer capital spending and excess inventory held by customers beyond normalized levels; delays in the development, introduction or acceptance of new products or in releasing enhancements to existing products; aggressive business tactics by Infinera’s competitors and new entrants and Infinera's ability to compete in a highly competitive market; supply chain and logistics issues and their impact on our business, and Infinera's dependency on sole source, limited source or high-cost suppliers; dependence on a small number of key customers; product performance problems; the complexity of Infinera's manufacturing process; Infinera's ability to identify, attract, upskill and retain qualified personnel; challenges with our contract manufacturers and other third-party partners; the effects of customer and supplier consolidation; dependence on third-party service partners; Infinera’s ability to respond to rapid technological changes; failure to accurately forecast Infinera's manufacturing requirements or customer demand; failure to secure the funding contemplated by grants Infinera has or may receive from governments, agencies or research organizations, or failure to comply with the terms of those grants; Infinera’s future capital needs and its ability to generate the cash flow or otherwise secure the capital necessary to meet such capital needs; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on Infinera’s business, including effects on purchasing decisions by customers; the adverse impact inflation and higher interest rates may have on Infinera by increasing costs beyond what it can recover through price increases; the effects of tariffs; restrictions to our operations resulting from loan or other credit agreements; the impacts of any restructuring plans or other strategic efforts on our business; Infinera’s international sales and operations; the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations; the effective tax rate of Infinera, which may increase or fluctuate; potential dilution from the issuance of additional shares of common stock in connection with the conversion of Infinera's convertible senior notes; Infinera’s ability to protect its intellectual property; claims by others that Infinera infringes on their intellectual property rights; security incidents, such as data breaches or cyber-attacks; Infinera's ability to comply with various rules and regulations, including with respect to export control and trade compliance, environmental, social, governance, privacy and data protection matters; events that are outside of Infinera's control, such as natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, or other catastrophic events that could harm Infinera's operations; Infinera’s ability to remediate its disclosed material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting in a timely and effective manner, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Infinera’s SEC filings from time to time; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. More information on potential factors that may impact Infinera’s business are set forth in Infinera’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. These SEC filings are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information







In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude in certain cases stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs, warehouse fire recovery, merger-related charges, foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, and income tax effects. Infinera believes these adjustments are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of its underlying financial performance and also its prospects for the future and are considered by management for the purpose of making operational decisions. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for its planning and forecasting of future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for gross margin, operating expenses, operating margin, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and are subject to limitations.





For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the table titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” and related footnotes.















Infinera Corporation









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









(In thousands, except per share data)









(Unaudited)

















Three months ended













Twelve months ended

















December 28,





2024













December 30,









2023













December 28,





2024













December 30,









2023











Revenue:





































Product





$





325,123













$





373,172













$





1,103,131













$





1,304,229













Services









89,264

















80,284

















315,315

















309,899













Total revenue









414,387

















453,456

















1,418,446

















1,614,128













Cost of revenue:





































Cost of product









212,250

















233,693

















706,498

















810,845













Cost of services









44,882

















42,643

















166,792

















167,532













Amortization of intangible assets









—

















—

















—

















10,621













Restructuring and other related costs









(56





)













2,218

















596

















2,218













Total cost of revenue









257,076

















278,554

















873,886

















991,216













Gross profit









157,311

















174,902

















544,560

















622,912













Operating expenses:





































Research and development









75,214

















79,645

















300,437

















316,879













Sales and marketing









40,504

















42,532

















158,861

















166,938













General and administrative









31,566

















35,112

















132,680

















124,874













Amortization of intangible assets









2,256

















2,256

















9,025

















12,344













Merger-related charges









7,550

















—

















23,021

















—













Restructuring and other related costs









81

















4,096

















4,186

















6,717













Total operating expenses









157,171

















163,641

















628,210

















627,752













Income (loss) from operations









140

















11,261

















(83,650





)













(4,840





)









Other income (expense), net:





































Interest income









594

















982

















3,383

















2,716













Interest expense









(6,746





)













(8,814





)













(32,302





)













(30,609





)









Other gain (loss), net









(11,547





)













4,739

















(20,457





)













15,325













Total other income (expense), net









(17,699





)













(3,093





)













(49,376





)













(12,568





)









Income (loss) before income taxes









(17,559





)













8,168

















(133,026





)













(17,408





)









Provision for (benefit from) income taxes









8,784

















(4,705





)













17,312

















7,805













Net income (loss)





$





(26,343





)









$





12,873













$





(150,338





)









$





(25,213





)









Net income (loss) per common share:





































Basic





$





(0.11





)









$





0.06













$





(0.64





)









$





(0.11





)









Diluted





$





(0.11





)









$





0.06













$





(0.64





)









$





(0.11





)









Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per common share:





































Basic









236,974

















230,509

















234,672

















226,726













Diluted









236,974

















233,090

















234,672

















226,726























Infinera Corporation









GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations









(In thousands, except percentages)









(Unaudited)





















Three months ended





















Twelve months ended





















December 28,





2024





















September 28,









2024





















December 30,





2023





















December 28,





2024





















December 30,





2023





















Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin:



























































































GAAP as reported









$





157,311

















38.0





%









$





141,214

















39.8





%









$





174,902

















38.6





%









$





544,560

















38.4





%









$





622,912

















38.6





%









Stock-based compensation expense



(1)















1,867

















0.4





%













2,084

















0.6





%













2,328

















0.5





%













7,621

















0.6





%













10,000

















0.6





%









Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(2)















—

















—





%













—

















—





%













—

















—





%













—

















—





%













10,621

















0.7





%









Restructuring and other related costs



(3)















(56





)













(0.0)





%













(24





)













—





%













2,218

















0.5





%













596

















0.0





%













2,218

















0.1





%









Warehouse fire recovery



(4)















—

















—





%













—

















—





%













—

















—





%













—

















—





%













(1,985





)













(0.1)





%









Non-GAAP as adjusted









$





159,122

















38.4





%









$





143,274

















40.4





%









$





179,448

















39.6





%









$





552,777

















39.0





%









$





643,766

















39.9





%



































































































Reconciliation of Operating Expenses:



























































































GAAP as reported









$





157,171





















$





152,212





















$





163,641





















$





628,210





















$





627,752





















Stock-based compensation expense



(1)















10,333

























12,305

























10,429

























43,300

























52,150





















Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(2)















2,256

























2,257

























2,256

























9,025

























12,344





















Restructuring and other related costs



(3)















81

























(157





)





















4,096

























4,186

























6,717





















Merger-related charges



(5)















7,550

























6,954

























—

























23,021

























—





















Non-GAAP as adjusted









$





136,951





















$





130,853





















$





146,860





















$





548,678





















$





556,541















































































































Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations and Operating Margin:



























































































GAAP as reported









$





140

















0.0





%









$





(10,998





)













(3.1)





%









$





11,261

















2.5





%









$





(83,650





)













(5.9)





%









$





(4,840





)













(0.3)





%









Stock-based compensation expense



(1)















12,200

















3.0





%













14,389

















4.1





%













12,757

















2.8





%













50,921

















3.7





%













62,150

















3.8





%









Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(2)















2,256

















0.5





%













2,257

















0.6





%













2,256

















0.5





%













9,025

















0.6





%













22,965

















1.4





%









Restructuring and other related costs



(3)















25

















0.0





%













(181





)













(0.1)





%













6,314

















1.4





%













4,782

















0.3





%













8,935

















0.6





%









Warehouse fire recovery



(4)















—

















—





%













—

















—





%













—

















—





%













—

















—





%













(1,985





)













(0.1)





%









Merger-related charges



(5)















7,550

















1.9





%













6,954

















2.0





%













—

















—





%













23,021

















1.6





%













—

















—





%









Non-GAAP as adjusted









$





22,171

















5.4





%









$





12,421

















3.5





%









$





32,588

















7.2





%









$





4,099

















0.3





%









$





87,225

















5.4





%











































Three months ended









Twelve months ended





















December 28,





2024













September 28,





2024













December 30,





2023













December 28,





2024













December 30,





2023













Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss):



















































GAAP as reported









$





(26,343





)









$





(14,313





)









$





12,873













$





(150,338





)









$





(25,213





)









Stock-based compensation expense



(1)















12,200

















14,389

















12,757

















50,921

















62,150













Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(2)















2,256

















2,257

















2,256

















9,025

















22,965













Restructuring and other related costs



(3)















25

















(181





)













6,314

















4,782

















8,935













Warehouse fire recovery



(4)















—

















—

















—

















—

















(1,985





)









Merger-related charges



(5)















7,550

















6,954

















—

















23,021

















—













Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net



(6)















11,855

















(8,039





)













(4,852





)













21,954

















(14,755





)









Income tax effects



(7)















655

















(788





)













(780





)













(3,120





)













1,292













Non-GAAP as adjusted













8,198













$





279













$





28,568













$





(43,755





)









$





53,389































































Weighted Average Shares Used in Computing GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:



















































Basic













236,974

















235,832

















230,509

















234,672

















226,726













Diluted



(8)















236,974

















235,832

















233,090

















234,672

















226,726































































Weighted Average Shares Used in Computing Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:



















































Basic













236,974

















235,832

















230,509

















234,672

















226,726













Diluted



(9)















269,422

















240,502

















259,210

















234,672

















255,468































































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA







(10)







:



















































Non-GAAP net income (loss)









$





8,198













$





279













$





28,568













$





(43,755





)









$





53,389













Add: Interest expense, net













6,152

















7,890

















7,832

















28,919

















27,893













Less: Other gain (loss), net













308

















446

















(113





)













1,497

















570













Add: Income tax effects













8,129

















4,698

















(3,925





)













20,432

















6,513













Add: Depreciation













13,333

















13,501

















17,125

















53,308

















55,819















Non-GAAP as adjusted











$





35,504













$





25,922













$





49,713













$





57,407













$





143,044































































Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: GAAP



















































Basic









$





(0.11





)









$





(0.06





)









$





0.06













$





(0.64





)









$





(0.11





)









Diluted



(8)











$





(0.11





)









$





(0.06





)









$





0.06













$





(0.64





)









$





(0.11





)



























































Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Non-GAAP



















































Basic









$





0.03













$





0.00













$





0.12













$





(0.19





)









$





0.24













Diluted



(9)











$





0.03













$





0.00













$





0.12













$





(0.19





)









$





0.23























(1)



Stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with the fair value recognition provisions of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718,



Compensation – Stock Compensation



effective January 1, 2006. The following table summarizes the effects of stock-based compensation related to employees and non-employees (in thousands):



























Three months ended













Twelve months ended





















December 28, 2024













September 28, 2024













December 30, 2023













December 28, 2024













December 30, 2023











Cost of revenue









$





1,867













$





2,084













$





2,328













$





7,621













$





10,000













Research and development













4,547

















4,623

















4,917

















18,779

















22,474













Sales and marketing













3,036

















3,241

















2,328

















12,175

















13,699













General and administration













2,750

















4,441

















3,184

















12,346

















15,977













Total operating expenses













10,333

















12,305

















10,429

















43,300

















52,150













Total stock-based compensation expense









$





12,200













$





14,389













$





12,757













$





50,921













$





62,150























(2)



Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of developed technology and customer relationships acquired in connection with the acquisitions of Coriant and Transmode AB. GAAP accounting requires that acquired intangible assets are recorded at fair value and amortized over their useful lives. As this amortization is non-cash, Infinera has excluded it from its non-GAAP gross profit, operating expenses and net income measures. Management believes the amortization of acquired intangible assets is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.







(3)



Restructuring and other related costs are primarily associated with the reduction of headcount and the reduction of operating costs. In addition, this includes accelerated amortization on operating lease right-of-use assets due to the cessation of use of certain facilities. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.







(4)



Warehouse fire losses were incurred due to inventory destroyed in a warehouse fire in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Recoveries are recorded when they are probable of receipt. Management has excluded the impact of this loss and subsequent recoveries in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as it is non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.







(5)



Merger-related charges represent costs incurred directly in connection with the pending merger with Nokia. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and the exclusion of these charges provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.







(6)



Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, have been excluded from Infinera's non-GAAP results because management believes that this expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.







(7)



The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP tax provision is due to the net tax effects of above non-GAAP adjustments. Management believes the exclusion of these tax effects provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.







(8)



The GAAP diluted shares include potentially dilutive securities from Infinera's stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes. These potentially dilutive securities are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis in periods when Infinera has net income on a GAAP basis, as its inclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.





For purposes of calculating GAAP diluted earnings per share, we used the following net income (loss) and weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share data):



























Three months ended













Twelve months ended





















December 28,





2024













September 28,





2024













December 30,





2023













December 28,





2024













December 30,





2023











GAAP net income (loss) for basic earnings per share









$





(26,343





)









$





(14,313





)









$





12,873













$





(150,338





)









$





(25,213





)









Interest expense related to the convertible senior notes, net of tax













—

















—

















104

















—

















—













GAAP net income (loss) for diluted earnings per share









$





(26,343





)









$





(14,313





)









$





12,977













$





(150,338





)









$





(25,213





)

























































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding













236,974

















235,832

















230,509

















234,672

















226,726













Dilutive effect of restricted and performance share units













—

















—

















682

















—

















—













Dilutive effect of 2024 convertible senior notes



(a)















—

















—

















1,899

















—

















—













Dilutive effect of 2027 convertible senior notes



(b)















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Dilutive effect of 2028 convertible senior notes



(c)















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding













236,974

















235,832

















233,090

















234,672

















226,726





























































GAAP net income (loss) per common share:

















































Basic









$





(0.11





)









$





(0.06





)









$





0.06













$





(0.64





)









$





(0.11





)









Diluted









$





(0.11





)









$





(0.06





)









$





0.06













$





(0.64





)









$





(0.11





)



















(a)



For the three- months ended December 28, 2024 and September 28, 2024, there were zero and 1.4 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For the twelve- months ended December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, there were 1.3 million and 5.8 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.







(b)



For each of the three- months ended December 28, 2024, September 28, 2024, and December 30, 2023, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For both the twelve- months ended December 28, 2024, and December 30, 2023, there were 26.1 million shares, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.







(c)



For the three- months ended December 28, 2024, September 28, 2024, and December 30, 2023, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share. For the twelve- months ended December 28, 2024, and December 30, 2023, there were zero and 0.9 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.







(9)



The non-GAAP diluted shares include the potentially dilutive securities from Infinera's stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes. These potentially dilutive securities are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis in periods when Infinera has net income on a non-GAAP basis as its inclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. Refer to the diluted earnings per share reconciliation presented below.





For purposes of calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, we used the following net income (loss) and weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share data):



























Three months ended













Twelve months ended





















December 28,





2024













September 28,





2024













December 30,





2023













December 28,





2024













December 30,





2023











Non-GAAP net income (loss) for basic earnings per share









$





8,198













$





279













$





28,568













$





(43,755





)









$





53,389













Interest expense related to the convertible senior notes, net of tax













752

















—

















1,652

















—

















5,370













Non-GAAP net income (loss) for diluted earnings per share









$





8,950













$





279













$





30,220













$





(43,755





)









$





58,759





























































Weighted average basic common shares outstanding













236,974

















235,832

















230,509

















234,672

















226,726













Dilutive effect of restricted and performance share units













6,328

















4,670

















682

















—

















1,674













Dilutive effect of employee stock purchase plan













—

















—

















—

















—

















53













Dilutive effect of 2024 convertible senior notes



(a)















—

















—

















1,899

















—

















—













Dilutive effect of 2027 convertible senior notes



(b)















26,120

















—

















26,120

















—

















26,210













Dilutive effect of 2028 convertible senior notes



(c)















—

















—

















—

















—

















895













Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding













269,422

















240,502

















259,210

















234,672

















255,558





























































Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share:

















































Basic









$





0.03













$





0.00













$





0.12













$





(0.19





)









$





0.24













Diluted









$





0.03













$





0.00













$





0.12













$





(0.19





)









$





0.23























(a)



For the three- months ended December 28, 2024, September 28, 2024, there were zero and 1.4 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For the twelve- months ended December 28, 2024, and December 30, 2023, there were 1.3 million and 5.8 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.







(b)



For the three- months ended September 28, 2024, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For the twelve- months ended December 28, 2024, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.







(c)



For the three- months ended December 28, 2024, September 28, 2024, and December 30, 2023, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share. For the twelve- months ended December 28, 2024, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share.







(10)



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered an alternative to operating loss or cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP. Infinera's adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding the above non-GAAP adjustments, interest expense, net, other gain (loss), net, income tax effects and depreciation expenses. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Infinera's financial performance, as it measures the ability of our business operations to generate cash.







Infinera Corporation









GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations









(In thousands)









(Unaudited)









Free Cash Flow







We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities in the period minus the purchase of property and equipment made in the period.





Free cash flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Infinera's financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net loss as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.



























Three months ended













Twelve months ended





















December 28,





2024













September 28,





2024













December 30,





2023













December 28,





2024













December 30,





2023











Net cash provided by operating activities









$





72,045













$





44,563













$





79,652













$





80,680













$





49,510













Purchase of property and equipment













(28,265





)













(24,090





)













(21,414





)













(75,013





)













(62,314





)









Free cash flow









$





43,780













$





20,473













$





58,238













$





5,667













$





(12,804





)



















Infinera Corporation









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(In thousands, except par values)

















December 28,





2024













December 30,





2023













ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





145,808













$





172,505













Short-term restricted cash









—

















517













Accounts receivable, net









336,552

















381,981













Inventory









308,213

















431,163













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









155,249

















129,218













Total current assets









945,822

















1,115,384













Property, plant and equipment, net









249,496

















206,997













Operating lease right-of-use assets









36,348

















39,973













Intangible assets, net









15,794

















24,819













Goodwill









224,233

















240,566













Long-term restricted cash









420

















837













Other long-term assets









61,645

















50,662













Total assets





$





1,533,758













$





1,679,238















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





284,992













$





299,005













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









143,385

















110,758













Accrued compensation and related benefits









49,942

















85,203













Short-term debt, net









482

















25,512













Accrued warranty









13,243

















17,266













Deferred revenue









134,727

















136,248













Total current liabilities









626,771

















673,992













Long-term debt, net









667,930

















658,756













Long-term accrued warranty









12,264

















15,934













Long-term deferred revenue









29,290

















21,332













Long-term deferred tax liability









3,035

















1,805













Long-term operating lease liabilities









41,601

















47,464













Other long-term liabilities









36,352

















43,364













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders’ equity:





















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value





Authorized shares – 25,000 and no shares issued and outstanding









—

















—













Common stock, $0.001 par value





Authorized shares - 500,000 in 2024 and 500,000 in 2023





Issued and outstanding shares - 237,396 in 2024 and 230,994 in 2023









237

















231













Additional paid-in capital









2,024,810

















1,976,014













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(33,388





)













(34,848





)









Accumulated deficit









(1,875,144





)













(1,724,806





)









Total stockholders' equity









116,515

















216,591













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





1,533,758













$





1,679,238























Infinera Corporation









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In thousands)

















Twelve months ended

















December 28,





2024













December 30,





2023











Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





















Net loss





$





(150,338





)









$





(25,213





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









62,333

















78,784













Non-cash restructuring charges and other related costs









40

















1,200













Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount









3,680

















3,862













Operating lease expense









9,252

















7,464













Stock-based compensation expense









50,921

















62,150













Other, net









(76





)













(823





)









Changes in assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









40,218

















38,511













Inventory









121,772

















(57,864





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets









(49,159





)













9,683













Accounts payable









(28,258





)













(2,921





)









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









11,568

















(40,063





)









Deferred revenue









8,727

















(25,260





)









Net cash provided by operating activities









80,680

















49,510













Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





















Purchase of property and equipment









(75,013





)













(62,314





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(75,013





)













(62,314





)









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





















Proceeds from issuance of 2028 Notes









—

















98,751













Repayment of 2024 Notes









(18,747





)













(83,446





)









Payment of debt issuance cost









—

















(2,108





)









Proceeds from asset-based revolving credit facility









50,000

















50,000













Repayment of asset-based revolving credit facility









(50,000





)













(50,000





)









Repayment of mortgage payable









(470





)













(510





)









Principal payments on finance lease obligations









(562





)













(1,023





)









Payment of term license obligation









(10,318





)













(10,417





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock









6

















14,931













Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement









(2,129





)













(2,465





)









Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities









(32,220





)













13,713













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(1,078





)













(16,253





)









Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(27,631





)













(15,344





)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









173,859

















189,203













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



(1)







$





146,228













$





173,859























Infinera Corporation









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(In thousands)

















Twelve months ended

















December 28,





2024













December 30,





2023













Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:























Cash paid for income taxes, net





$





21,790













$





14,109













Cash paid for interest, net





$





27,359













$





22,394















Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:































Transfer of inventory to fixed assets





$





—













$





1,847













Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities





$





34,385













$





10,104













Unpaid term licenses (included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities)





$





14,196













$





23,326



























































(1)



Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets (in thousands):























December 28,





2024













December 30,





2023































Cash and cash equivalents





$





145,808













$





172,505













Short-term restricted cash









—

















517













Long-term restricted cash









420

















837













Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





$





146,228













$





173,859























Infinera Corporation









Supplemental Financial Information









(Unaudited)





















Q1'23













Q2'23













Q3'23













Q4'23













Q1'24













Q2'24













Q3'24













Q4'24













GAAP Revenue $(Mil)











$





392.1













$





376.2













$





392.4













$





453.5













$





306.9













$





342.7













$





354.4













$





414.4













GAAP Gross Margin %













37.5





%













38.0





%













40.3





%













38.6





%













36.0





%













39.6





%













39.8





%













38.0





%









Non-GAAP Gross Margin %



(1)















38.8





%













39.3





%













41.9





%













39.6





%













36.6





%













40.3





%













40.4





%













38.4





%











GAAP Revenue Composition:











































































Domestic %













60





%













58





%













59





%













67





%













54





%













58





%













60





%













62





%









International %













40





%













42





%













41





%













33





%













46





%













42





%













40





%













38





%









Customers >10% of Revenue













—

















1

















1

















1

















—

















—

















2

















2















Cash Related Information:











































































Cash from Operations $(Mil)









$





(1.8





)









$





1.4













$





(29.7





)









$





79.6













$





24.0













$





(59.9





)









$





44.5













$





72.1













Capital Expenditures $(Mil)









$





16.8













$





10.8













$





13.3













$





21.4













$





8.1













$





14.6













$





24.0













$





28.3













Depreciation & Amortization $(Mil)









$





19.6













$





19.8













$





20.0













$





19.4













$





15.4













$





15.6













$





15.7













$





15.6













DSOs



(2)















78

















79

















76

















77

















79

















76

















74

















74















Inventory Metrics:











































































Raw Materials $(Mil)









$





67.6













$





85.4













$





110.4













$





133.6













$





132.5













$





119.4













$





105.2













$





69.7













Work in Process $(Mil)









$





71.8













$





71.9













$





69.9













$





68.4













$





68.6













$





68.7













$





67.6













$





67.9













Finished Goods $(Mil)









$





273.6













$





270.1













$





276.6













$





229.2













$





219.6













$





196.1













$





183.3













$





170.6















Total Inventory $(Mil)











$





413.0













$





427.4













$





456.9













$





431.2













$





420.7













$





384.2













$





356.1













$





308.2













Inventory Turns



(3)















2.4

















2.2

















2.1

















2.5

















1.8

















2.0

















2.3

















3.1















Worldwide Headcount















3,351

















3,365

















3,369

















3,389

















3,323

















3,334

















3,340

















3,418















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (in thousands):











































































Basic













222,393

















225,922

















228,077

















230,509

















231,533

















234,349

















235,832

















236,974













Diluted













265,921

















262,712

















257,219

















259,210

















260,980

















265,591

















267,999

















269,422























(1)



Non-GAAP adjustments include stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs and warehouse fire recovery. For a description of this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section titled, “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. For reconciliations of prior periods that are not otherwise provided herein, see the prior period earnings releases available on our Investor Relations webpage.











(2)



Infinera calculates DSO based on 91 days.











(3)



Infinera calculates non-GAAP inventory turns as annualized non-GAAP cost of revenue, which is calculated as GAAP cost of revenue less stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs and warehouse fire recovery, as illustrated in the reconciliation of gross profit above, divided by the average inventory for the quarter.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.