Infinera Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Infinera Corp. (INFN):

Earnings: $33.5 million in Q4 vs. -$33.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.14 in Q4 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Infinera Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $40.3 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $485.9 million in Q4 vs. $400.3 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -$0.06-$0.02 Next quarter revenue guidance: $365-$395 mln

