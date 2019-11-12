Markets
Infinera Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Infinera Corp. (INFN):

-Earnings: -$84.77 million in Q3 vs. -$32.61 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.47 in Q3 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Infinera Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$30.45 million or -$0.17 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.17 per share -Revenue: $325.34 million in Q3 vs. $200.41 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $373 - $353 Mln

