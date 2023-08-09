Infinera Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Infinera Corp. (INFN):

Earnings: -$20.3 million in Q2 vs. -$55.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q2 vs. -$0.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Infinera Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.7 million or $0.00 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $376.2 million in Q2 vs. $358.0 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $361-$391 mln

