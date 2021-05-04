Infinera Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings of -$0.03 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Infinera Corp. (INFN):

-Earnings: -$48.32 million in Q1 vs. -$99.27 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.24 in Q1 vs. -$0.55 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Infinera Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$5.47 million or -$0.03 per share for the period. -Revenue: $330.91 million in Q1 vs. $330.27 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $355 - $335 Mln

