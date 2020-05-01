Infinera Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for INFN

In trading on Friday, shares of Infinera Corp (Symbol: INFN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.95, changing hands as low as $5.70 per share. Infinera Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INFN's low point in its 52 week range is $2.80 per share, with $8.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.83.

