Infineon's new Austrian plant can equip 25 mln electric vehicles a year - CEO

Feb 25 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon IFXGn.DE is expanding production capacity and with the early opening of its new plant in Villach, Austria this year will be able to meet its customers' long-term needs, CEO Reinhard Ploss said on Thursday.

Once fully operational, Villach will be capable of producing enough power semiconductors each year to equip the drive trains of 25 million electric vehicles, Ploss said in remarks prepared for delivery at Infineon's annual shareholders meeting.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine)

