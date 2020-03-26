Infineon Withdraws FY20 Outlook Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German semiconductor maker Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) announced Thursday that it is withdrawing its outlook for the 2020 fiscal year due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

The company added that the given the uncertainty regarding the severity and the length of the pandemic's economic impact, the specific implications on sales and earnings for the 2020 fiscal year can not be reliably assessed or quantified at this point in time.

The company had originally anticipated to grow revenues by 5 percent year-over-year (plus or minus 2 percentage points). The impact of the coronavirus pandemic can result in a deviation from this expectation and can lead to a noticeable decline in revenue compared to the last fiscal year.

The anticipated reduction in revenue will weigh on Infineon's profitability in the 2020 fiscal year, as underutilization charges will go up further compared to the original assessment.

For the current quarter ending on March 31, revenue is expected to come in around the lower end of the guided range.

The second half of the 2020 fiscal year will be impacted by the negative economic consequences of disruptions caused by virus containment measures across several of Infineon's key endmarkets and regions. Several leading automotive OEMs and Tier-1s have announced temporary shutdowns of their production facilities in Europe and in the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.