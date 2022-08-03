Infineon ups 2022 outlook after forecast-beating Q3

Infineon, the leading supplier of microchips to the auto industry, on Wednesday lifted its full-year outlook as it posted a 33% year-on-year increase in quarterly revenues, benefiting from a global shortage that has kept chipmakers' order books full over months.

The company reported a forecast-beating increase in operating profit to 690 million euros on revenues of 3.62 billion.

Analysts had forecast earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 679 million euros on revenue of 3.45 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The group raised its full-year revenue guidance to around 14 billion euros from around 13.5 billion euros and now expects its segment result margin to exceed 23%.

