Infineon to raise 1 bln euros with capital increase

BERLIN, May 26 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies IFXGn.DE aims to raise about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) by issuing new shares to partially finance its $10 billion acquisition of U.S.-based Cypress Semiconductor, it said on Tuesday.

Infineon said its share capital would be raised by about 4% after a private placement with institutional investors.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by David Goodman )

