Infineon Technologies (IFNNF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Infineon Technologies AG (Symbol: IFNNF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.33, changing hands as low as $42.31 per share. Infineon Technologies AG shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFNNF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IFNNF's low point in its 52 week range is $35.9661 per share, with $49.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.