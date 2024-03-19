Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) closed the most recent trading day at $34.33, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.74% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Infineon Technologies AG in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.41, showcasing a 44.59% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.22 per share and a revenue of $16.92 billion, indicating changes of -21.55% and -2.86%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Infineon Technologies AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Infineon Technologies AG is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.69. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 31.29.

One should further note that IFNNY currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.82. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

