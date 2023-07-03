Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) closed the most recent trading day at $40.79, moving -1.31% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.14%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Infineon Technologies AG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Infineon Technologies AG to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.31%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Infineon Technologies AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Infineon Technologies AG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.87.

It is also worth noting that IFNNY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Semiconductors stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY)

